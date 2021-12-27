Club América fans explode Pedro Aquino on social networks

The America club is about to start the Preseason for the Closing 2022 of the Liga MX, For this reason, it was this Sunday, December 27, that the players arrived at the facilities of Coapa to be subjected to physical and medical tests, among which was the footballer Pedro Aquino, who had been injured as a result of attending the summons of the Peruvian Selection in the last World Cup qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.

During the Regular Phase Pedro Aquino became one of the trusted men of Santiago Solari, However, in the closing he had to decrease his appearances in the main draw since he was injured, despite this he was required to represent his nation, America sent a report detailing that the 26-year-old player was not well, but there was ignorance and in the FIFA date He suffered from a muscle injury in the left rectus femoris, which caused the dissatisfaction of the azulcrema team, although the element continued working to recover.

Response from azulcremas

In the social networks of the Eagles they made a publication where a photograph of Pedro Aquino smiling, just as he was being subjected to the physical tests adding a short message: “Hoooola, Pedrito!” which quickly caused the fans to respond in their majority negatively since they still consider it irresponsible for the player to come to the call with his nation when he was not at optimal levels, an aspect that prevented him from playing the Liguilla del Scream Mexico Opening 2021Wherever there were, their contributions would have meant a lot to Coapa’s painting.

Many of the followers consider that the Peruvian’s decision is inexcusable and that he should leave the club, however, there were also people who took the opportunity to

be happy with his appearance and greeted him to express their enthusiasm for him to appear on the court with America in the next Closing 2021. Do you consider the attitude of the Azulcremas fans justifiable?