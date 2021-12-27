Cole Beasley reaches 100,000 in fines for violating COVID protocol

The rebellious Bills recipient has had a season full of controversies over the COVID vaccine and his refusal to have it.

Buffalo Bills catcher Cole Beasley was fined for multiple protocol violations COVID-19, reaching a cumulative sum in the range of $ 100,000, according to league and union sources.

Cole beasley received a $ 14,600 fine in August when league officials were on the premises to review the protocols of the Bills, what the NFL he did with all 32 teams before the 2021 season. Beasley was observed by one of the league officials when he did not comply with the mandatory procedures for unvaccinated players.

Cole Beasley refuses to get vaccinated against COVID. Getty

The $ 14,600 fine has been doubled more than once through video monitoring by the league, according to sources. One estimated that the fines reached the sum of $ 100,000, another considers that it is below that amount.

However, Beasley’s absence by COVID-19 for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots it won’t cost you money. According to the agreement of the NFL and the NFLPA, even unvaccinated players are entitled to their full salary if they miss a game due to COVID. Beasley earns $ 4.7 million in base salary, for which he will still receive his $ 261,111 game check. There are several team executives who believe it is a loophole that needs to be reviewed by 2022, believing that an unvaccinated player who lands on the reserve / COVID-19 list should not be paid if he misses one or more games. This is the first time Beasley has appeared on the list.

An official of Bills declined to comment on the matter.

Beasley was not available for immediate reaction, but has taken to Instagram twice this week to express her beliefs. “To be clear, COVID is not keeping me out of this game. It’s the rules,” he wrote in a post Tuesday. “The vaxxed players are playing Covid every week because they don’t test. One of my vaxxed teammates is in the hospital and missed the games. I’m sure he didn’t get this same energy. Thank you for your supporters. To others, if they don’t understand what is happening, there is nothing that can be done. “

His teammate Jon Feliciano, who remains on the list of COVID-19 After being added just before last week’s game against the Panthers, he posted on Twitter Tuesday that he “ended up in the ER on Sunday.” He confirmed that he is the teammate “in the hospital” that Beasley referenced.

On the eve of Sunday’s game, Beasley posted a photo of himself, grinning with a missing tooth, and wrote: “Just calling roll. I’m still partying. I’ll be back soon. Love it or hate it. Go Bills! “.

Beasley was included in the list COVID-19 Tuesday after testing positive. Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis, who is also not vaccinated, tested positive on Friday and will also miss next week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Beasley has had no qualms about sharing his thoughts on social media regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and NFL and NFLPA protocols. He has said that he has no problem with whether or not people are vaccinated, but that the ability to choose is important to him.

“I’m not anti or pro-vaccine, I’m pro-choice,” Beasley noted in July. “That said, the problem at hand is that the information is hidden from the players so that it goes in a direction that they are not comfortable with.”

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg contributed to this report.