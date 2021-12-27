Comunicaciones qualified for the final of the Apertura 2021 leaving Municipal on the road and will face Malacateco next Wednesday

This trend was set by a play that aroused the suspicion of the Albos fans, at minute 15 ‘when Jorge Aparicio was knocked down near the area defended by Ricardo Jerez.

After the first round between the two on the previous December 23 in which there were no goals either, it was the creams who were interested from the first half in looking for the advantage.

Red defender José Morales tripped Aparicio from behind but the center-back did not score anything to the chagrin of the creamy fans.

Already in the complement, we are still waiting for the special guest. We mistakenly think that this would reach 75 ‘when the Nazarene indicated a maximum penalty for José Cardozo’s team.

Rudy Barrientos tried to change it for 0-1 to give them a pass to the final, but his shot crashed into Kevin Moscoso’s goalpost.

This result was enough for those led by Willy Olivera to obtain a pass to the final of the competition by the tiebreaker criterion established by the National League on which the best positioned in the general table classifies.

In this case, Comunicaciones at the end of the regular phase in second place behind the eliminated Antigua GFC and one above his eternal rival, Municipal.

Now, Communications will have to face Malacateco in the first leg final that will take place on December 29 at a time to be confirmed.

The second final will be on January 1 also pending confirmation of the time.

On Saturday Antigua could not overcome the 0-2 that Malacateco endorsed him in the other series in the first date. They finished 1-1 and 1-3 on the aggregate scoreboard that ended up giving the Toros the first ticket of the final.