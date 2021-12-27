Covid: increases hospitalization of children for covid-19 in New York – USA – International

The New York health authorities note an increase in children’s hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, while the omicron variant continues to spread through the United States, while the White House promised this Sunday to solve the shortage of covid-19 tests.

The New York State Department of Health “closely monitors an upward trend in pediatric hospitalizations associated with COVID-19“according to a statement released Friday.

“The biggest rise concerns New York City, with revenues that have quadrupled “between the week of December 5 and December 19, the local government specified.

Half of this income corresponds to children under 5 years, which are not yet of age to be vaccinated.

The immunization process has not been sufficient to contain the omicron variant.

The number of covid-19 cases continues to increase dramatically in the United States due to the spread of the omicron variant, averaging more than 175,000 new infections daily in the last week, according to data from Sunday from the CDC, the federal public health agency’s main.

In this panorama, a evidence shortage of covid-19 in the country, which coincides with a particularly high demand for tests, in particular for kits to be carried out at home, on the occasion of the end of the year holidays.

“One of the problems right now is that (the tests) will not be fully available to everyone until January“Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House adviser in the fight against the pandemic, assured this Sunday.

“We are addressing the problem of tests and, very soon, that will be solved,” the epidemiologist told the network ‘ABC’, also acknowledging his frustration at this shortage. Such coincident events are partly responsible for the “high demand” and the consequent shortage of evidence, according to Fauci.

People lining up in Times Square to get tested for COVID-19.

“Obviously we have to do better“he commented.

President Joe biden announced last week the purchase by the federal government of some 500 million kits that will be given free to anyone who requests them.

But these tests will only be available in January, fueling strong criticism against the White House, whose strategy to combat COVID-19 has focused primarily on vaccination.

On December 6, days after the presence of omicrons was first detected in the United States, when asked by the press, the presidential spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, limited herself to answering: “We should send all Americans a free trial, right?“.

Referring to the characteristics of omicron, Fauci indicated this Sunday that it is an “extraordinarily contagious” variant, but cited studies carried out in South Africa and the United Kingdom that seem to indicate that the cases are less dangerous.

