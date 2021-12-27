Cynthia Rodríguez is a magical fairy in purple outfit

Cynthia Rodríguez and Kristal Silva dress up as fairies in photo | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez and Kristal Silva they look like two beautiful fairies in a recent postcard that “Coahuila“he shared on his Instagram stories.

The singer, Cynthia Rodríguez, was featured in a photograph that she shared from her stories and in which she appears modeling with her colleague, Kristal Silva, in the morning of “Come the joy“.

Cynthia RodriguezShe wore a cute fairy outfit in purple and a white and pink combination with big wings that made her look like a fairytale character.

The “presenter of Tv Azteca“, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, appeared as a flirtatious fairy and captivating her 3.4 million subscribers on Instagram, the”Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend“He took the opportunity to congratulate his colleague and friend.

Happy birthday to my friend, beautiful, funny and magical, that I love so much, wrote Cynthia Rodríguez followed by a heart emoji.

Cynthia Rodríguez and Kristal Silva dress up as fairies in a photo. Capture Instagram



The so-called “Grupera Princess“, who appeared in the reality show” The Academy “, recently celebrated his birthday in a very particular way by wearing a cute fairy dress, for her part, Cynthia combined it with boots above the ankle.

The friends and colleagues of the popular magazine program appear together in a photo that would touch the followers of both.

The “mexican youtuber“, Cynthia Rodríguez, has gained not only a large number of viewers through the broadcast but also a large number of followers who have been captivated by visiting her official account.

Through her publications and photos, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz has distinguished herself as one of the “best dressed“And it is that the faithful assiduous to fashion has appeared with haute couture designs as well as casual outfits after collaborating in various advertising campaigns, where her beauty manages to stand out

With her charisma and beauty, the host of “I want to sing!“She is one of the most acclaimed of the program, popularity that has been increasing after her relationship with the Mexican interpreter, with whom she forms one of the most beloved couples of the show.

Although the courtship of the former participant of “Star Challenge“2 and 3, has remained completely hermetic, the famous have expressed some of their short-term plans, revealing that being parents is one of those they hope to make soon come true.