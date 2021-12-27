Dallas conquers the NFC East title by defeating Washington

Arlington, Texas— Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes, DeMarcus Lawrence returned an interception to score, and the Dallas Cowboys celebrated their NFC East title win before kickoff with a 56-14 thrashing of Washington tonight. .

The Cowboys (11-4) tied the franchise record for points in the first half as they took a 42-7 lead and frustrated Washington to the point where defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne squabbled on the bench.

Dallas didn’t need to win to add the division title to the playoff spot that was sealed in San Francisco’s loss to Tennessee three nights earlier. Las Vegas’ 17-13 win over Denver took care of that about an hour before kickoff.

Prescott and company didn’t seem to mind, scoring the most points in the franchise, including the playoffs, since a 59-14 victory over San Francisco in 1980.

Washington (6-9) allowed its most points since 2010 in the most uneven loss of any team in a historic rivalry played 123 times.

Prescott tied the club’s record for touchdown passes at the half with four before halftime – one for each running back (Ezekiel Elliott), a tight end (Dalton Schultz), a catcher (Amari Cooper) and a backup tackle (Terence Steele). , who was lined up at tight end when Prescott faked the trade for an easy 1-yard touchdown).

Elliott scored twice, getting an 11-yard touchdown run for a 28-7 lead after opening the scoring with a 5-yard pass.