Dallas Cowboys are NFC East Champions

Editorial Mediotiempo

/ 12/26/2021 19:26:10





Prior to his divisional game against the Washington Football Team, Dallas Cowboys became NFC East Champions. This thanks to the victory of the Las Vegas Raiders over the Denver Broncos. The tie-breaker favors them to become owners of the NFC East for the first time since 2018.

Previously the Cowboys they had already secured a playoff spot with the Tennessee Titans’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The Dallas drought came to an end regardless of what happens in the Sunday Night Football game.

Jason Garrett was the head coach of the Cowboys in 2018, the last time they won the division. In the same way, Mike McCarthy to celebrate his first division title and playoff berth with Dallas. The Last Time McCarthy entered the postseason was in 2016, when he won the NFC North title with the Green Bay Packers.

What teams are already in the Playoffs?

NFC:

Green bay packers, they secured title of the NFC North (They are the seed number one of the NFC).

Tampa bay buccaneers, they secured title of the NFC South.

Los Angeles Rams, they secured a place in the playoffs (They are leaders of the NFC West).

Arizona cardinals, they secured a place in the playoffs (They are second in the NFC West).

AFC:

Kansas city chiefs, secured AFC West title (They are the number one seed in the AFC).

Teams eliminated from playoff contention:

Jacksonville Jaguars

Detriot lions

Houston Texans

New York Giants

New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks

Chicago Bears

Carolina Panthers