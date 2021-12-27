Decentraland, a metaverse where you can hold events, network and generate income

Decentraland is one of the virtual worlds that offer more solidity in full expansion of the metaverses. It is a virtual environment with its own economy – managed entirely by its users, in a decentralized way – that works on the Ethereum blockchain and in which users can be part of the community. You can buy plots of land, build on them, organize events and other actions, and also sell them to earn income with the MANA token, the in-game currency.

The particularities of Decentraland they are, unlike other traditional games, that the players are the only owners of the virtual world that is governed by open transactions and an economy in the hands of the users themselves. They are the ones who can buy and control the content of their parcels, generate income through construction – depending on what they do, they can then sell it at a higher price – and using the blockchain to securely buy and sell without forgeries or errors in transactions. Building, deciding and being part of a virtual community is its great attraction.

The player spaces where they interact with each other are called LAND. Is about NFT on which games, applications, services or audiovisual scenes can be created. Buy these Land, 10 square meters, is the first step to be able to participate in Decentraland, to group in districts or states with other Land and to generate new activities. Without going any further, exclusive concerts can be organized for members of the community. As a curiosity, an application called Agora has been created where the members of a district vote on how to solve conflicts that arise in that area.

A virtual state

In short, Decentraland is one of the most solid metaverses that exist today in the blockchain, due to the amount of actions and freedom of decision it offers to players, who can adapt their plots, organize themselves in communities and have the capacity to generate extra income investing and improving their plots thanks to the token that serves as the game currency, MANA. We can make leases, advertisements, payment experiences … all with the currency of the game itself, so an internal economy is created in which we can participate if we have a Land, since the holders of this token who have the ability to evolve the world of Decentraland according to your decisions.

This unique project in the market allows, basically, to do everything that we imagine within our land, where the more land we have, the more weight our vote will have. A virtual world in which to live and share, this is Decentraland.

The role of MANA tokens

MANA is the native token of Decentraland, the currency of the virtual world. Based on Ethereum, it’s an ERC-20 used to buy plots, pay for services in the virtual world, etc. It is used as a bargaining chip within the game, but they have tangible value outside of the game. For this reason, our activity in Decentraland can derive in income for the player who can later exchange for improvements, goods or services within the world itself and even, a posteriori, can exchange MANA for real money on exchange platforms (exchanges) intended for this. . On platforms like Bitpanda you can acquire MANA and trade between it and other digital assets.

Events like seeing art galleries.

If the question is when there are game tokens like MANA, the obvious answer is that they have the potential to become a relevant format in the future, especially in games that are initially planned for blockchain technology and for use within it, as is the case. The move from Facebook to Meta has provided a boost for games with metaverse ideas like Decentraland, and if the vision of Facebook In the coming years it will evolve, games like Decentraland will benefit from the fact of being one of the first consolidated in this sense. The idea is that the metaverse revolutionize the way games work, and Decentraland with its decentralized governance and in the hands of the users it is a good example.

