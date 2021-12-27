Demand for COVID-19 tests without pause one day after Christmas

A high demand for tests to detect COVID-19 continued to be reflected on Sunday during the massive events of the Health Department to identify infections in the midst of the largest rebound reported in Puerto Rico during the pandemic, declared in March 2020. In the same direction, preliminary results pointed to high positivity rates.

The number of people in a kilometer-long line of vehicles waiting to reach the tents in the parking lot behind the Urban Train at the Río Piedras Medical Center, in front of the Health Department headquarters, in one of the events, forced the secretary of Salud Carlos Mellado to raise the number of antigen tests available for the event to 3,000, after the agency had announced 2,000 shifts.

As of 4:30 p.m., members of the surveillance and tracking team had performed 1,654 tests, with 379 positives. That equates to a 23% positivity rate. “The staff is giving their all to serve the citizenry. I ask for calm and patience in line ”, expressed Mellado through his social networks.

As part of the “Parrandon of tests,” as the initiative was called, the agency also held events at the Palacio de Recreación y Deportes in Mayagüez, and at the Antigua Escuela Agustín Ortiz in Jayuya.

Due to the high demand, the number of tests in these centers was also increased, with 537 in the first and 480 in the second. The number of shifts initially was 450 and 400, respectively. In the same direction, in Mayagüez 95 positives were reported for a rate of 18%, while in Jayuya there were 45 cases for a rate of 10.6%, a lower figure, although above the control of 3%.

Dr. Daniel Colón, president of the Scientific Coalition, reiterated today that the difficulties in accessing the tests are not related to a low number of exams to date, “but to the enormous demand.”

The data from tests carried out reported in the Health bioportan indicate that in Puerto Rico between 40,000 and 60,000 tests are being carried out daily, Colón said through Twitter.

The high demand in the midst of the upturn for the omicron variant, puts into question the viability of two of the most recent measures of Governor Pedro Pierluisi through an executive order before COVID-19, which are the requirement of negative test to be able to enter drinking and food establishments -if the person is not vaccinated- in force from Wednesday, and the requirement of negative test -in addition to the vaccine evidence- to be able to attend mass events, in effect from tomorrow, Monday. These measures are independent of the clinical judgment of the person.

The Scientific Coalition foresaw that difficulty in its most recent list of recommendations to the government, published on December 19.

“We recognize that requiring tests for mass events, although preferable, can create problems of access to tests in other social sectors. If this is the case, access to tests in the health sectors should be prioritized, not in mass events, and we recommend suspending mass events that cannot comply with preventive measures, including tests ”, suggested the Coalition.

The group of scientists and health professionals also recommended removing the requirement of a medical order for laboratory diagnostic tests. “The priority should be that the population can access molecular and antigen tests, without obstacles associated with access to tests due to schedules when the events are held, availability of a medical referral or cost of the test”, they manifested.

The main official of Health epidemiology, Dr. Melissa Marzán, insisted last week that the people who should undergo a test in principle are those who present symptoms -even if they are mild- associated with COVID-19.

He also recalled that, if he is a person identified as a contact of a positive case, he has to start a quarantine. “A close contact is a person who shares with a person who tested positive for more than 15 minutes less than six feet away,” he said. “He is going to withdraw from his daily activities to monitor symptoms and on the fifth day of having shared with that person that he was positive, he has to take a test,” he stressed.

Likewise, he highlighted that a positive person does not have to repeat a test after the initial diagnosis, but must wait for the corresponding ten days to elapse and discontinue the isolation, if they no longer present symptoms.