design, specs and price we think we know

We review all the rumors and information about the Apple Watch Series 8, the next watch that Apple will present.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is presumably the next version of the Apple Watch that the company will launch in 2022. After the small disappointment of the Apple Watch Series 7 and its frustrated design change, Apple Watch Series 8 is likely to be a bigger update than expected. We’ve been through everything we know about him so far.

Design

After an Apple Watch Series 7 more continuity in terms of design than expected after the rumors, it is possible that it is the Apple Watch Series 8 that incorporates all these design innovations. Remember that it was expected a box with straight edges, similar to those of the iPhone or iPad.

It is possible that Apple simply had production problems and looked forced to delay that design, or maybe what happened is that they canceled that idea. In any case, the design of the Apple Watch Series 8 could be either identical to the Series 7, or different with straight and angular frames.

As for the rest, we will maintain the design features that characterize the Apple Watch. We will have a square screen, sizes 41 and 45 mm and the same materials: aluminum, stainless steel and titanium. Yes, it is possible that Apple includes new colors.

Sensors

We have been two generations without including new sensors, and that is rare seeing the the company’s approach to health for the Apple Watch. Therefore, we all hope that Apple will include some new sensor in its next watch. This is what has been rumored:

Temperature sensor . One of the simplest sensors to incorporate into the Apple Watch and that could be very useful.

. One of the simplest sensors to incorporate into the Apple Watch and that could be very useful. Blood pressure sensor . A sensor that is somewhat more difficult to incorporate into the Apple Watch due to its small size, although there are reports that ensure this.

. A sensor that is somewhat more difficult to incorporate into the Apple Watch due to its small size, although there are reports that ensure this. Blood glucose sensor . One of the most rumored sensors that could change the lives of people with diabetes forever, they could measure their blood sugar level without more devices than their Apple Watch.

. One of the most rumored sensors that could change the lives of people with diabetes forever, they could measure their blood sugar level without more devices than their Apple Watch. Hydration sensor. This sensor could accurately remind us when to drink water throughout the day, something more than interesting.

Other Apple Watch models in 2022?

The Apple Watch Series 8 could not be the only watch that Apple presents next year. Rumors indicate that the company is working on new models that could expand Apple’s range of watches.

New Apple Watch SE . The Apple Watch SE arrived in 2020 as an affordable option and is one of the most recommended. But it is up to him to renew himself so as not to be too far behind. We do not expect major changes to its design, although we do expect internal improvements. Features such as always-on display, ECG, or blood oxygen sensor are unlikely to be added.

. The Apple Watch SE arrived in 2020 as an affordable option and is one of the most recommended. But it is up to him to renew himself so as not to be too far behind. We do not expect major changes to its design, although we do expect internal improvements. Features such as always-on display, ECG, or blood oxygen sensor are unlikely to be added. Apple Watch for athletes. Apple is expected to launch a new rugged version of the Apple Watch aimed at athletes. the main difference would be in the casing, which would have special protections against blows.

Apple Watch Series 8 release date

If Apple maintains its usual plans, the normal thing is that the Apple Watch Series 8 is presented next to the iPhone 14. That means that we will have to wait until mid-September 2022 to see it in action. That has been the date chosen by Apple in recent years to show us the Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 8 Price

We do not expect too many changes in the price of the Apple Watch Series 8, which will remain constant with current prices. This means that the Apple Watch Series 8 41 mm will start at 429 euros and the model of 45 mm can be obtained for 459 euros. Apple has been keeping the price of the Apple Watch constant for years.

How to surf the internet with your Apple Watch

This is everything we know at the moment about the Apple Watch Series 8. The next generation of the Apple Watch could include many exciting new features, both in terms of design and functions.

Related topics: Apple watch

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe