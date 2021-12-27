Deyvis Orosco presented the Christmas album Renacer after the birth of his first child Instagram Farándula nndc | PEOPLE

On the occasion of the Christmas holidays, the singer Deyvis Orosco He officially launched his album “Renacer”, in a cumbia version.

“Bell over bell”, “Santa Claus came to town”, “Rodolfo the reindeer”, “Come sing”, “Silent night”, among other themes make up this Christmas album.

“I am very happy to share this wonderful project that I did in this last stage of the year and very grateful for where I am”the singer said in a press release.

In addition, Deyvis argued that the name of his album “Renacer” should be “For the new beginning in the music industry after the ‘scourge’ of COVID-19”.

“It has been two years of obligatory para musical and many cases we have returned in another way. In my case I return with family “, he mentioned.

The national artist, couple of Cassandra Sanchez De Lamadrid NewtonHe also said that fatherhood made him aware and motivated him to continue in music.

“Being a parent is a wonderful thing. It is something beautiful that I have to live because it has awakened me that desire to return with everything in my career and give the best to people. It has sensitized me and that is why I made this first Christmas album “he added.

