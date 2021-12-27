Did they come back? Angélica Rivera spends Christmas with Televisa producer and her daughters

Mexico City.- The famous and ‘missing’ actress, Angelica Rivera, again surprised to reappear with her ex-husband, José Alberto ‘El Güero’ Castro, a handsome producer of Televisa, with whom celebrated christmas next to the three daughters they had, they came back?

‘Seagull‘and the famous soap opera producer were together for just over 14 years and throughout those years they had three daughters, Sofia Castro, Fernanda castro Y Regina castro, with which they have always shown to maintain a very close relationship.

The young women are the reason why the ex-husbands have also maintained a friendly and close relationship, since on more than one occasion they indicated that they wanted them to grow up with family stability and without conflict, expressing that they would always love each other for them.

On December 25 of this year, Angélica and ‘Güero’ Castro were again seen together, as their daughters shared tender photos in which they are seen in front of the Christmas tree with a big smile, hugging two of their daughters , while Fernanda is on a video call, since she tested positive for covid-19, although they later shared another photo with her.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first Christmas they have spent together since the divorce, because in the previous two years they also celebrated these dates as a family.

