Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée dies | Show off

THE ANGELS – Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée, who won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series “Big Little Lies” and whose 2013 drama “Dallas Buyers Club” garnered multiple Oscar nominations, has died at age 58.

His representative Bumble Ward reported Sunday that Vallée passed away suddenly in his cabin located on the outskirts of Quebec City, Canada, over the weekend.

Vallée was hailed for his naturalistic approach to film, directing stars like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams, and Jake Gyllenhaal for the past decade.

He directed Emily Blunt in the 2009 film “The Young Victoria” and became a household name in Hollywood after the “Dallas Buyers Club,” starring Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, for which he earned six Oscar nominations, including for best film.

He often shot with natural light and handheld cameras, giving the actors the freedom to improvise the script and move within the location of a scene. The team traveled the US Pacific Coast Trail to shoot Witherspoon in “Wild” in 2014.

“They can move anywhere they want,” the Canadian filmmaker commented of his actors in a 2014 interview with The Associated Press. “It’s giving importance to the way of telling the story, to the emotion, to the characters. I try not to interfere too much. I don’t need to cut the performances. Often, the cinematographer and I would think ‘This location sucks. It’s not very pretty. But, hey, that’s life. ‘

He rejoined Witherspoon to direct the first season of “Big Little Lies” in 2017, and he directed Adams in 2018’s “Sharp Objects,” also on HBO. Vallée won DGA awards for both series.