Disappearing aesthetic medicine prejudices

Something that takes care of us and makes us feel good should not be hidden or taboo: with this philosophy, the Swiss laboratory of hyaluronic acid fillers Teoxane claims the right to join aesthetic medicine without labels or prejudices. Banish concepts such as “look how much touches so and so has been done”, “or those lips are not hers”, which are still on the street. Because society has come a long way, yes.

The (injected) remedy that promises to end dark circles Cris Castany

And recognizing that we go through the needle is no longer a capital sin like a few years ago, but it continues to give us a certain modesty, despite the fact that 4 out of 10 Spaniards resort to minimally invasive treatments from the age of 26 according to the SEME (Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine). So he thinks David Fernandez Gomez, founder and CEO of the house in Spain and Portugal. “There are those who continue to attribute the result of a liposuction to the gym, and calling vitamins to an infiltration treatment.”

Photo: Diana Polhekina for Unsplash.

Instead of repairing, preventing

It occurs less in the new generations, who understand the importance of prevention over repair. “If we have high cholesterol, we don’t wait for a heart attack. In the same way, if we do not correct the first signs of aging in time, When we want to do it, it may be too late, ”David warns. We have gone from the antiaging concept to proaging, from fighting against the passage of time to allying ourselves with it and looking for our best version, far from the term transformation. And why that dynamic beauty? Well, because in the same way that we have witnessed great changes worldwide in recent times and we have adapted, this attitude is present in any movement that wants to end stereotypes. And in aesthetics there are still them.

We have the trick used by women over 30 to take care of their skin Marta Monleon

In addition, this type of medicine adapts to each vital moment (We are not the same at 20 than at 40) and the decisions we are making are in motion. “We defend a natural beauty, free of shame and without artifice, which are the ones that have damaged the image of the sector, since normally we talk about the bad results of someone because they are more evident, but not the good ones, and, however, they are the most common. The CEO of the Swiss laboratory, which founded the subsidiary in our country in 2016, has set the professionalization of medical aesthetic treatments as a goal. “On the one hand, there is a growing demand and a certain collapse, on the other this requires greater control with the professionals who practice the profession so that they are of the highest level.” Hence the Center of Excellence where courses are given to learn about medical aesthetics, both in the management of techniques and in the business vision. “We want to be a lever for change.” And we are on the right track, because, according to Fernández, “the level in Spain is one of the highest in the world.”

From the mirror to the smartphone

Without ceasing to be ourselves, every time we want to see ourselves better, and this is reflected in the consultation. SEME says that the market has grown around 10-15% lately, and dermal fillers together with botulinum toxin are the most requested. We are witnessing a democratization of retouching. And the digital world has a lot to do with it because it has led us to overexposure. “Suddenly the pandemic made us see ourselves constantly on the computer and telephone screens, between meetings and video calls, and to break into social networks like never before. Before this moment we recorded on the retina the image we saw in the mirror, but unconsciously we would put our guts in or put on our best face and profile. Suddenly we went to see each other natural, without posing, to carry a high definition camera in our pocket 24 hours 7 days a week, and we felt that we wanted to improve our image even more. We sell with it ”.

This tool will avoid mistakes when you get Botox or Hyaluronic Acid C. Castany

David Fernández attributes the increase in demand to this. There is also the fact that today the concept of beauty is much more comprehensive: “It is no longer wearing good makeup, it is also doing sports, eating well, taking nutritional supplements and taking care of our skin and appearance from a global point of view. . Who had a personal trainer ten years ago? And who was a general practitioner? Well, this is all part of the change. Looking to the future, the director of Teoxane sees a market that continues to grow; he is committed to the specificity of the product (the brand has fillers for each area of ​​the face) and materials in consultation, such as hyaluronic acid, increasingly similar to the one we have in our body, with fewer chemicals and even more natural. “And new ways to combat pain or discomfort more advanced than the current lidocaine,” he confirms.