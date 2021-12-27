Dollar price today December 26, exchange rate

Today Sunday, December 26, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20.6175 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended the week at 20.6301 units.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $ 20.6301 – Sale: $ 20.6301
- HSBC: Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 20.86
- Banamex: Buy: $ 19.96 – Sale: $ 21.23
- Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.99 – Sale: $ 20.89
- Banorte: Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.85
- Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00
- IXE: Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.85
- Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10
- Monex: Buy: $ 20.27 – Sale: $ 21.27
- Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.85 – Sale: $ 20.19
- Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10
- Santander: Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22
- Exchange: Buy: $ 20.12 – Sale: $ 21.13
- Banregio: Buy: $ 19.10 – Sale: $ 21.30
As for bitcoin, at the moment it stands at $ 49,790.0 with a downward trend in real time.
Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.35 pesos, for $ 27.60 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
