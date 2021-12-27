Dominican Republic registers the first omicron case

With the confirmation on Saturday of the first case of the variant omicron of COVID-19 in the country, Dominican Republic it enters the list of the more than 90 nations that have identified the mutation in their territory.

According to Ministry of Public HealthThis is an imported case from South Africa, who presented mild symptoms, for which he received outpatient medical care and has evolved satisfactorily.

After this case, the General Directorate of Epidemiology received the notification from the National Liaison Center for the International Health Regulations of Chile, about the case of a person who traveled from Dominican territory to that country, and who after a PCR test gave positive to the variant omicron.

Given this information and due to the relaxation of measures to combat the COVID-19, the Dominican Society of Infectology He warned of a possible increase in infections, for which he asked the authorities to take the necessary precautions to control the fifth wave of coronavirus.

“Although it is too late to stop this new wave of infections, the measures taken this week could reduce its impact on the health system.”President of the Society of Infectology.Clevy Pérez.“

Through a statement, he said that there is sufficient evidence of the high contagiousness of the variant omicron, for which it can become the dominant variant.

“The infectologists see with concern how mass activities continue to be carried out in the midst of a reversal of the health situation,” he said.

Third dose

Meanwhile, the president of the Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery, Plutarco arias, indicated that inoculating with the third dose of the vaccine against him COVID-19 is key compared to the new variant.

In addition, avoid crowds and maintain the use of permanent masks, as well as frequent hand washing.

On the other hand, Arias asked the Health Risk Administrators (ARS) to offer coverage of antigen tests COVID-19, as well as influenza A and B tests and their treatments, “since these respiratory diseases lead to a significant drop in the pocket of Dominicans.”

The pulmonologist indicated that, although he has not received information from people infected with omicron, if you have seen an increase in the number of cases especially in your private consultations in the last 48-72 hours.

As well as many consultation calls to pulmonologists for cases of COVID-19 mild or asymptomatic.

“We must insist on the ARS coverage, a proof of COVID-19 costs RD $ 1,800 and an influenza RD $ 1,800. And the treatment of COVID-19 outpatient RD $ 21,700. And the one of Influenza more than RD $ 5,000 ”, affirmed.

Public Health Recommendation

In the notification made on Saturday by Public Health about the first case of omicron in the country, the authorities exhorted the entire population to maintain permanent monitoring of the circulation of the virus; in addition to all the sanitary measures that have been maintained since the identification of the coronavirus in the country.

It may interest you