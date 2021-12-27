Eight musicians from El Gran Combo test positive for COVID-19

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico reported this Saturday that eight of its musicians have been affected by the COVID-19 disease.

In a concise message in their official accounts, in addition to wishing “Merry Christmas” and thanking the good health wishes of their followers, the group reported that the coronavirus infections did not allow them to reach the Cali Fair, a festival of six-day salsa celebrated in Colombia.

“We send a big hug to all our Colombian brothers and soon we will be bringing our music to them again,” said the group. “In January, we will be in Manizales, Santa Marta and Cartagena if the almighty allows it. See you there!”

However, the “Mulatos del gusto” are still among the musical performances of the end of the year event “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022”, which will take place for the first time on the grounds of the Convention District of Puerto Rico, and that Governor Pedro Pierluisi announced last Wednesday that it will be done virtually due to the rebound in COVID-19 cases on the island due to the omicron variant.

To questions from Primera Hora, the District’s press spokeswoman, Betsy Rivera, responded that the participation of the legendary salsa group “is not canceled” despite the information circulated.