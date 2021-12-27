Eiza González IGNITES Christmas with a micro bikini and DRIVES the internet MAD (PHOTOS)

The beauty Eiza Gonzalez has become one of the most recognized Mexican artists of today and after a year of reaping successes in Hollywood cinema, the Mexican actress decided to pack her bags and take a well-deserved rest on the paradisiacal beaches of The Bahamas.

It was in this place that Eiza drove her fans crazy with a sizzling photography in which he boasted how this Christmas happened.

And the beautiful actress published a story on her Instagram account in which she showed her curves in a tiny bikini and without any other garment except for a Christmas hat.

In the postcard, he is seen enjoying life in the sun aboard a yacht on the uninhabited Big Major Key of the Exuma archipelago, in the Bahamas.

Along with her photo, Eiza took the opportunity to wish her more than 7 million followers a Merry Christmas.

Photo: Instagram / @eizagonzalez

A few days ago, she was also seen wearing a spectacular yellow bikini while enjoying some mimosas

Photo: Instagram / @eizagonzalez

Eiza, the Latina who continues to conquer Hollywood

Eiza Gonzalez will close with a flourish this 2021, a year that has undoubtedly positioned her as one of the most successful and beloved Latinas in the film industry.

Just a few weeks ago, the actress made her return to the streaming platform official Netflix after he conquered the audience with the tape I Care a Lot.

This time he will be part of the cast of The Three Body Problem, a production of the creators of the famous series game of Thrones, a story based on the novels of the Chinese science fiction writer, Liu Cixin, with the participation of other renowned artists such as Liam cunningham, John bradley Y Benedict wong.

Eiza is also preparing for the premiere of Ambulance, an action film that will star alongside none other than Jake Gyllenhaal, in which she plays a paramedic. So everything indicates that 2022 will also be a great year for the Latina of the moment.

