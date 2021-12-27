Enrico Dueñas revealed the talk he had with Keylor Navas

In an interview he gave for a European medium, Enrico Dueñas made known the talk he had with Keylor Navas when El Salvador and Costa Rica faced each other.

Enrico Dueñas is called to be the new great jewel, not only of soccer in El Salvador, but in all of Central America. The Netherlands-born footballer chose to represent the Cuscatlecos and is taking his first steps in the Selecta. Playing there he was lucky to come across Keylor Navas.

In an interview he found with Voetbalzone He analyzed everything he experienced in 2021 and recalled when he had to face the Costa Rican goalkeeper in a match for the Concacaf Qualifiers. The forward ended up revealing that they crossed paths at one point and the PSG footballer ended up giving him a message.

“Keylor Navas was in the goal for Costa Rica that game. I thought the referee had screwed us up a bit that game, so he was pissed off and wanted to leave the field afterwards. After a while I heard them calling me ‘Dueñas,’ Dueñas, here ‘ “Enrico declared about the situation he lived with the goalkeeper.

Then, he revealed the message that the former Real Madrid gave him: “Then he told me in Spanish that he thought I was a good footballer and that I should continue like this. We ended up exchanging shirts. I thought: well, he’s a champion. He’s at PSG and I’m at FC Eindhoven. A completely different world, ¿ right? Yes, a completely different world “.

To finish, Enrico reviewed all the footballers he met during this year: “Jonathan David, Bryan Ruiz, Keylor Navas, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna, Sergiño Dest, Hirving Lozano, Leon Bailey. Soon in January Alphonso Davies … I can already make a good list of players I have played against. I wouldn’t have expected that a year ago. I never thought it could be like this. It’s crazy, but I’m very grateful that it turned out that way. “