Enrico Dueñas wished happy holidays and said at Christmas: “Keylor Navas told me that I was a good footballer”

The Salvadoran shared an interview in the Netherlands and told what the PSG goalkeeper, formerly Real Madrid, told him in Costa Rica after a World Cup qualifying game

A few parties in a special year. This was 2021 for Enrico Dueñas, who lived 12 different months playing for the Selecta. That and more told in an extensive interview they conducted behind the wheel in the Netherlands.

This within the framework of his return to Vitesse, after having played in the FC Eindhoven. And, on Christmas Day, the Selecta shared in his stories on Instagram the link of the conversation he had with the Dutch site voetbalzone.nl.

Before posting the note, the Selecta midfielder uploaded a storie, with a Christmas table full of food. “Merry Christmas everyone,” he wrote, along with an emoji of a Christmas tree and a heart. Later, Dueñas Hernández went on to raise the note, where he plays the various themes from different points of his career. But, above all, he was in charge of deepening those related to Blue and White. In fact, they are the ones they delved into the most.

Two of the ones that had the most impact, and in which there is more interest and enjoyment to live them, are those of how he has become a huge public figure for Salvadorans; and an anecdote that he revealed with the Tico goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Ronald Matarrita of Costa Rica hits him before the gaze of Darwin Cerén in a match held at the National Stadium in San José. Photo: AFP

From the first, Enrico revealed how people have followed him on networks and how he has come to have VIP deals, like the star he is, especially at the airport. But it is something he has now enjoyed. “(I scored) El Salvador’s first goal, in this qualifying cycle for the World Cup, so that’s history. The stadium went completely crazy. Screaming, singing, chanting my name. My phone exploded later, on Instagram he went completely crazy “, he recounted.

“Several important people sent messages: ‘Thank you for playing for us.’ Politicians, athletes, rappers, musicians, models – I got all these messages. When I got back to the airport, after my goal, they allowed me to sit in the VIP room. (…) They make all kinds of gifts: t-shirts, bracelets, everything. Very sweet, but also sometimes a little crazy. I was expecting a little attention, because actually I am the only player in Europe. But I was surprised by how fanatical people are, “he confessed.

This is the story of Enrico Dueñas’s Christmas Eve dinner. Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://instagram.com/enricoduenashernandez44

And then, he mentioned the issue of Navas, the goalkeeper of the Costa Rican team and star of PSG, formerly of Real Madrid, whom he faced in the knockout rounds in the Concacaf octagonal. A curious and top point for the national. “I really liked Costa Rica. Keylor Navas was in goal (tica) that game. I thought we were a bit screwed up by the referee in that match, so I was angry and wanted to get off the field afterwards. He called me back: ‘Dueñas,’ Dueñas, here ‘”, he said.

“After that, he told me in Spanish that he thought I was a good footballer and that I should continue like this. In the end, we change our shirts. I thought: well, he is a world-class player. He is at PSG and I am at FC Eindhoven, with all due respect. A completely different world, right? Yes, a completely different world “, he recounted.

The interview given by Dueñas, in the Netherlands, was posted on their networks. Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://instagram.com/enricoduenashernandez44

At the end of the interview, Dueñas closes: “I can already make a good list of players I have played against (in the year, with the Selecta). I didn’t expect that a year ago. I never thought it could be like this. Very crazy, but I am very grateful that it was like that ”. An interesting summary, for a great one.