Exatlón México: FILTER the name of the ELIMINATED one today, Sunday, December 26 | VIDEO

Each week the level of difficulty increases for participants who still survive in Exatlon Mexico, but this Sunday, December 26, a participant’s luck ran out, since some specialists filter what will be the eliminated tonight a few weeks before the grand finale.

Both Guardians and Pathfinders are doing their best, but as we know, the Exatoln does not forgive and demands that this Sunday there is a new eliminated or eliminated of the competition that distributes 2 million dollars to the winner.

During this week, again Macky He took out the breed and took a transferable medal that he can wear this Sunday or can be given to another member of the Pathfinder team to save himself from this Sunday of elimination.

The team of Guardians It is one of the hardest hit but this week they recovered La Fortaleza and hope to recover from all the blows suffered by the red team.

Filter Rumors that the production asked to protect the most outstanding athletes of Exatlón México so that they continue in the competition without setbacks to avoid the drop in the rating of the program.

FILTER name of the ELIMINATED today Sunday, December 26

This reason would be the main reason why it is known who will be the eliminated Today, Sunday, December 26, at Exatlón México, it would be one of the reinforcements that just arrived.

During this confrontation the red team takes the survival duel and leaves the blue team very touched that would have to say goodbye to one of its participants.

According to some media filter it would Paula who will say goodbye to this program, because she does not have a week of immunity and is exposed to leave.

Although Mariana and Daniela are at risk, everything indicates that Paula will be the eliminated as confirmed by this video:

