Executive of the State Council of Medical Students

The State Council of Medical Students has presented to its new Executive Commission, elected at the last Ordinary General Assembly held in Palma de Mallorca in October: Luciana Nechifor, President; Àlex Boada, Vice President of External Affairs; Africa Dougan, Vice President of Training Affairs; Jesús Andicoberry, Vice President of Territorial Organization, and María Valderrama, General Treasurer. In addition, new objectives and projects were discussed and proposed that concern all medical students.

First, Nechifor (in the photo) insisted on the importance of clinical practices in learning medicine, considering them as the cornerstone in the training of future doctors. And he warned that there was a fairly significant difference in the clinical practices of the different State Medical Schools, which is why he advocated greater equity between them. Likewise, he stressed that they continue to work together with the General Directorate of Professional Organization of the Ministry of Health to improve the conditions of the choice of place for Specialized Health Training.

Dougan, vice president of Training Affairs, highlighted the events that are going to be held in the short term, such as the Training Days 0.0, which serve as an introduction to future generations in the work of representation, important for the perpetuity of the Council, and the General Assembly Ordinary March at the University of Alcalá. In addition, she commented on certain topics in which the different CEEM Training Commissions work, such as feminism, the commitment to public health, the analysis of deficiencies within the curriculum of the degree in medicine, bioethics and ethics in the professional’s medical practice, the world of professional opportunities in addition to the MIR exit or the introspection and growth of interpersonal relationships, among others.

For his part, Alex Boada, Vice President of External Affairs, referred to the future events of the Council planned in the medium term, such as the Medical Education Congress in Santander in September 2022 as well as the Ordinary General Assembly in October at the University of the Country Basque. On the other hand, he interpreted that the measure announced by the Generalitat de Catalunya to hire last-year health science students to alleviate the saturation of the public health system in this sixth wave as another symptom of its precariousness and weakening, and advocates the adoption of reinforcement measures for both primary and hospital care.

Along the same lines, Andicoberry, vice president of Territorial Organization, added that the Council claims that the student has a more relevant role in the internships, but from a training point of view, never work, in such a way that the students make use of it in this type of occasion turns them into labor without being sufficiently trained. In another sense, he commented that meetings had been initiated with the Ministry of Universities, where they have discussed the need to regulate the number of new medical students, as well as the often overwhelming requirements that they demand from university clinical teaching staff.

Finally, María Valderrama, the treasurer, spoke of the importance of studying the mental health of medical students, referring to the joint study with the Spanish Society of Medical Education (SEDEM) recently published. He focused on future objectives, and that is that they will continue to collaborate with SEDEM to continue studying this issue and focus on knowing the incidence and not only the prevalence of mental health pathology in medical students and correlate it with the perception of the educational climate.