Finland turns on another plant and Belgium wants to turn them off by 2025

The debate on nuclear energy in Europe remains one of the main issues to be discussed. In fact, the European Union is considering classifying this energy source as clean energy by 2022, although it does not have the support of all countries.

In fact, in this controversy, it is looking like different countries are betting on this energy and Finland joins them, lighting a new nuclear power plant in the Nordic territory.

Belgium will shut down its seven reactors between 2022 and 2025





The northern European country will turn on the Olkiluto 3 nuclear reactor, which will be connected to the Finnish electricity grid at the end of January 2022, and its commercial operation is scheduled to begin in June of that same year. This unit will produce approximately the 14% of the country’s electricity and has a capacity of 1,650 MW.

Finland currently has four operational nuclear reactors, which in 2020 generated almost 34% of the electricity consumed in the country.

The units of the Olkiluoto 1 and Olkiluoto 2 nuclear power plant are identical: they are boiling water reactors. Net electricity production Olkiluoto 1’s current is 890 MW and Olkiluoto 2’s is 890 MW.

Thanks to nuclear and hydroelectric power, more than 60% of the energy produced in Finland is low in emissions, but the country still relies heavily on coal, which represents about 15% of its energy production.

During the last COP26 Climate Summit, a group of 25 countries signed a joint declaration in which they commit to end international public support for the fossil fuel energy sector by the end of 2022 and prioritize support for a clean energy transition.

Finland’s path towards nuclear energy is on the same level as that chosen by both France and the UK, who want it to their energy is totally clean but they will take the support of nuclear for those moments in which renewable energies cannot give enough power.

A different decision remain in Germany, Spain or Portugal, to which Belgium joins. The country has announced that it plans to shut down its seven nuclear reactors in a phased manner, between 2022 and 2025.

But still, leave a door open. And it is that they save the option to use, in the future and if necessary, new generation nuclear energy in which they are going to start investigating.

With the closure of these plants, which today means 70% of the country’s energy, gas will become the main source of energy in Belgium. Source of energy that the European Union wants to classify as clean just like nuclear.

