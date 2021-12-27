Former LeBron James teammate reveals player who would bring Michael Jordan out of retirement

The duel that the entire NBA would like to see could happen if a player revealed by Iman Shumpert, former teammate of LeBron James, brings Michael Jordan out of retirement.

When the players of the NBA They decide to retire and they never stop being players because so they don’t step on a court of the best basketball in the world again, they will have a competitive spirit that never dies. Michael Jordan is the faithful example of this after returning after two retreats and … Would you do it a third time? A former partner of Lebron James thinks so.

Michael Jordan He first retired from the NBA on October 6, 1993 because he felt empty, but the competitive spirit led him to return in the 1994-95 season to win another three titles with Chicago bulls.

After ‘The last Dance’, Jordan retired for the second time on January 3, 1999 with 36 years. End of one of the most important legacies in NBA history, most fans thought, but Michael still had gas in his tank and he returned as a player for two more seasons at the Washington Wizards from 2001-02.

Final end, no more. Michael Jordan’s third and final retirement came on April 16, 2003, but … wait! According to Iman Shumpert, LeBron James’ former teammate with the Cleveland Cavaliers for four seasons, there are a player who could get MJ out of retirement to play a one on one that would paralyze the whole world.

Former LeBron teammate reveals player who would bring Jordan out of retirement

“I think Mike is very competitive, bro. Mike could come out of retirement right now to play against Bron. “ Iman Shumpert said about the player, LeBron James, who would bring Michael Jordan out of retirement.