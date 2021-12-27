Forocoches redesigns itself after 18 years and launches a premium of 3 euros per month

The new design is intended to be 100% mobile optimized , eliminating the limitations of the current design and adapting it to the modern designs that we are used to seeing on other websites and platforms. Loading times have been significantly reduced, and performance has been improved. In addition, a dark mode that is synchronized with the one we are using at the system level on our mobiles. This is one of the functions that users demanded the most, but that the technology used by the web until now did not allow. The theme has been made with CSS and JavaScript, allowing you to switch seamlessly between the dark theme and light mode very soft.

Electrik created Forocoches in March 2003. Since then, the website has been adding users, and currently has with almost 900,000 accounts . In it, Internet classics have been created in Spain, and a multitude of charitable actions have also been carried out (churros aside); in addition to having brought mariachis to key moments in recent years in our country. Now, the web has launched a new design for the first time in almost 19 years.

The new design has been carried out by Onabitz, a Barcelona-based UI / UX and development consultancy. Its development has lasted almost a year, where user behaviors have been analyzed. This analysis has allowed us to know what are the actions that users do most on their mobile when they visit the web, so they have been simplified and made more accessible. The web has also recently changed servers, located in Barcelona.

New Premium mode

The new design will only be available to users of Forocoches Premium. In addition to the new design, Forocoches Premium users They will have extra visibility for their comments on the posts, in addition to having extra invitations every month. In addition, they will have a lower advertising load when browsing the portal.

Forocoches Premium will have a price that will start from 2.99 euros per month, with a free trial month. The modality of 2.99 euros per month will offer the new design, 2 invitations per month, and an annual gift. We will also have the option of hiring Forocoches Premium Plus for 3.99 euros per month, which offers everything from the Premium plan, but with 3 extra invitations per month, less advertising load, and personalization of the annual gift. Only 500 users can join the Premium every hour, so you have to be very fast if you want to try all the new features of the web before anyone else.

You can get Forocoches Premium at this link.