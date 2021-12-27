Four Mexican actors of the Cine de Oro died in poverty despite achieving fame – Diario La Página

The Golden Age of Mexican Cinema is not only remembered for the great talent that was appreciated on the screen, but also for the large amounts of money that actors and actress received, this with the aim of building great fortunes that would reach their next generations. .

However, not everything is rosy in show business, since excesses and bad decisions can alienate artists, causing bad administrations and money flight. There is the false belief that they will always live in luxury and when that disappears, their daily life becomes a tragedy.

There are some cases where celebrities from the small and big screen only their money lasted a little, causing them to end in simple decline, waiting for death.

Who went bankrupt?

Germán Valdés «Tin Tan»

We began the count with a favorite of the masses, a character who marked millions of Mexicans not only with his talent and charisma, but also through dance and the culture that was formed from his legacy.

We refer to the «Pachuco Mayor» Germán Valdés «Tin Tan», who thanks to debts, loans and legal problems could not build a solid fortune.

He participated in more than 102 films, such as “El Rey del Barrio”, “El Revoltoso”, “El Ceniciento”, among others. However, in the 1960s it was common to see news about the financing he was seeking for his tapes. The Mexican actor acquired debts that he could not pay later, thus losing a farm in San Ángel and a piece of land in Acapulco.

Fanny Kauffman «La Vitola»

She was an unforgettable actress, better known as the “Queen of White Humor” and alongside “Tin Tan” they marked golden pages in national cinema.

More than 35 films are in his career and a large sum of money he earned through them. However, the addictions began with turning it off. Fanny had a poker addiction that caused her to lose around 100 centenarians and two houses.

Fernando Soto «Butter«

One of Pedro Infante’s most iconic couples was Fernando Soto, who spent his last days sick with diabetes and longing for his glory days on stage.

He worked in more than 200 films alongside stars such as Mario Moreno “Cantinflas” and Pedro Infante. “Butter” was born for this business as it grew between tents, stages and television sets.

His main addictions were gambling and love, a combination that if you don’t know how to control it can end you little by little. It is known that when he began to get sick and run out of money, the acting guild organized meals to raise funds and provide them. It is said that there was no money to bury him.

Armando Soto La Marina

Better known as “El Chicote” he was a great actor in the Cine de Oro, acting alongside artists like Jorge Negrete. From the beginning, he never lacked work, but as his fame progressed, he became more demanding with the directors who wanted his services.

With money and recognition up to the sky, the character of the actor changed and some say that he even arrived armed and taken to the recording set.

He ended up borrowing from his friends, but what Armando Soto was doing was living practically from day to day. To get out of the pothole, he had to sell his property and jewelry, causing him to file for bankruptcy.