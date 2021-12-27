From PCR to point-of-care devices: rapid molecular diagnostics moves out of the laboratory

For the biopharmaceutical company GSK, 2020 and 2021 have been years in which its main objective worldwide has been the search for solutions to stop COVID-19, as well as being prepared for possible future pandemics. Since the start of the coronavirus, GSK has used its scientific and technological expertise to make a difference in the fastest and safest way possible. Currently, they are working with several scientific partners and have one of the broadest portfolios in the pharmaceutical industry, spanning from prevention to treatment, with three adjuvanted vaccines and two neutralizing monoclonal antibody drugs in clinical trials.

Historically very few viruses have completely disappeared, and most experts agree that it is very likely that we should learn to live with SARS-CoV-2 in the long term. COVID-19 could become an endemic disease, as has the natural progression of many other infections.

Search for alternatives

Taking into account that immunization will not reach, at least immediately, 100% of the world’s population, it is important that alternatives and options continue to be sought to help us prevent and treat this coronavirus. Treatments play a key role in reducing symptoms, saving lives and freeing up capacity in intensive care unitss. They are essential for managing ongoing disease, for patients who are not yet immunized, for people who cannot be vaccinated, or for slowing disease progression in high-risk patients. Also, do not forget that new variants of the virus are constantly emerging. On the other hand, not everyone has access to the vaccine.

Among these new treatments for COVID-19, the neutralizing monoclonal antibodies, which could help the most vulnerable population. GSK is studying this type of drug to be used in an initial phase of the disease in which until now there were no therapeutic solutions. In this period of time, there are certain patients at risk who are more prone to complications than others: elderly, diabetic, obese, or patients with chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular, respiratory or immunosuppressed. It is about getting ahead of the virus and not waiting for the patient to get to the hospital.

Curb infection

But what are these neutralizing monoclonal antibodies and how do they work? One of the ways that the immune system copes with foreign substances is by producing antibodies. These antibodies circulate throughout the body until they are found and adhere to the antigen. The immune system produces antibodies to destroy antigens. Antibody therapy uses monoclonal antibodies that are made or cloned from immune cells in a laboratory and derived from the B cells of an infected host. By being directed against specific antigens, they could help our immune system to end diseases such as COVID-19 and its different variants.

Unlike vaccines, These potential treatments fight infections directly without waiting for our immune system to respond to the virus. They are designed to prevent infection of cells by attaching to the SARS-CoV-2 protein S and neutralizing the virus. In other words, its objective is to block the entry of the virus into healthy cells so that it cannot replicate and eliminate infected cells.

GSK, in collaboration with the company Vir Biotechnology, is working on the investigation of two monoclonal antibodies that could be used as treatment or as preventive therapies to fight against this pandemic and future outbreaks. There are countries such as the United States, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, France, the United Kingdom or Italy, where monoclonal antibodies are already being used in an important way and are incorporated into the standard protocol for infected patients and those at risk of progressing in the disease. In addition, it is not the first time that this type of drug has been developed, for other diseases such as the Ebola virus, monoclonal antibodies have already been used.

Rafael Cuervo, GSK’s medical officer in Spain for treatments for COVID-19, highlights that although the vaccines are effective, it is difficult to foresee and estimate the time that the vaccination coverage will last and it is foreseeable that reminder vaccines will be needed to complement the immunization . “The mission of these treatments for COVID is to provide a therapeutic solution to infected patients that stops the virus from progressing and increasing. The protection granted by vaccines, together with the relaxation of distancing measures, plus the appearance of new variants, turns out to be a cocktail that makes the vaccine not allow us to recover that ‘normality’ to 100% and, therefore, we need supportive treatments “, comments the person in charge of the company.

In addition to research on monoclonal antibodies, GSK is applying its expertise in the field of immunization to the development of protein-based adjuvant vaccines. And is that the use of an adjuvant can be of particular importance in a pandemic situation, since it can reduce the amount of antigen required per dose, allowing more doses of vaccine to be produced and, therefore, contribute to protect more people. Furthermore, adjuvants have been shown to be very useful in enhancing the immune response in more vulnerable populations such as older adults. GSK is currently collaborating with Sanofi, the South Korean company SK Bioscience and Medicago of Canada. All of them are currently in phase III trials. They are also investigating a new generation of messenger RNA vaccines for COVID-19, collaborating with CureVac to jointly develop a multivalent candidate vaccine for endemic and pandemic use, with the potential to protect against multiple emerging variants using a single vaccine.

This content has been developed by UE Studio, creative firm of branded content and content marketing of Unidad Editorial, for GSK.