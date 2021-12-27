Gibraltar will be the world center of crypto much to the chagrin of almost everyone

On the issue of cryptocurrencies, no one agrees. Some point to a regulation that puts blockchain-based models at the center of the system. Others go to the other side of the table and deny the greatest regarding the financial blockchain. While, Gibraltar’s 6.8 km² want to become the epicenter of cryptocurrencies with a move that could well be a masterful move. It could also be a time bomb for the British enclave in the Mediterranean.

In this way, and for a few months, Gibraltar has taken another step towards becoming the kings of crypto. All without the approval of the FCA – British financial regulator – which, despite not having jurisprudence on this matter in the southern European region, it points to the danger to which the region is exposed.

Valereum, a crypto exchange technology company, launched an offer to buy 80% of the shareholding of the Gibraltar Stock Exchange. Working in a similar way to the purchase of companies, the acquisition of a majority part of the parquet in the region is a step that goes far beyond a simple transaction. Working as a butterfly effect, the moment Valereum takes office – and nothing seems to indicate that the regulators will back off this operation – there will be one before and one after in total from the stock markets.

The technology company, based in Gibraltar and founded by Richard Poulden, focuses its activity on the exchange of legal tender coins for cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Cardano, Ethereum and Tether. Of course, the reverse is also true. Valereum’s objective at the time of acquisition will be to transfer its activity to the Gibraltar Stock Exchange. It will be the first stock market in the world to accept cryptocurrencies for trading on regulated equity markets.

Will it have a snowball effect for the rest of the markets? It is an assured fact, although it is not clear if it will be positive or negative. Regulators disagree on this point.

