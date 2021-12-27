Giovanni Moreno approaches his return to this important club in Colombia and surprises the fans

The Colombian Giovanni Moreno approaches his return to this important club in Colombia and causes surprise in all the fans

December 26, 2021 · 17:11 hs

Giovanni Moreno’s passage through Shanghai Shenhua seems to be coming to an end. The Colombian joined the China League in 2012 and nearing his ten-year anniversary in the country, he confirmed that he would not renew his contract for next season.

Therefore, everything indicated that the 35-year-old footballer would end his sports career or return to his country to play his last years there.

Speculation began to sound very strong about his possible arrival at different clubs, mainly those who want to have good reinforcements by 2022.

In the last hours, according to Antena 2, his pass is practically completed. The media published: “And it is that according to what was known in the RCN Radio Colombia program En La Jugada, the ‘Flaco’ would be very close to settling with Atlético Nacional.”

In addition, the sports journalist, Santiago Gutiérrez added: “The Giovanni Moreno thing is practically done. They tell me from Nacional that it is 80%”.

Nacional reaches 2022 with a good tournament played but with the desire to become champions in the next season, that is why they are excited about these reinforcements of great hierarchy.