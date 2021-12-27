Go to your country! Aquino started work with América and fans insulted him in networks

The fans of America from Mexico they still don’t forgive the midfielder Pedro Aquino. Amid the rumors that place him in the Premier league, the Aztec fanatic is more interested in an event from the past than a possible situation in the future. So this Sunday, December 26 A photo of the ‘Rock’ was shared in the training center of América and the supporters were quick to insult him.

“Look at risking your place in the largest by walking away with your small selection. Go off to your farmers league“One user mentioned. Another posted: “He already appeared, the one who was not in the league because he was irresponsible“. One more said:”Hi, Pedrito. Fuck your mother and go to your country for preferring to go to injure than to seek the club that feeds you“.

As it seems, Mexican fans of the America do not forget that the midfielder Pedro Aquino he “felt” to play the games of the South American Qualifiers with the Peruvian Selection. In such a way, the midfielder was extremely demanding and ended up injuring himself, and returning unwell to his club.

In that tense moment, the America from Mexico was contesting the final league of the championship, a contest in which Pedro Aquino did not participate because he was injured. And now, in the next month of January, it is most likely that the ‘Rock’ will be called again by the professor Ricardo Gareca, perhaps to increase the anger of the Mexican fans of the ‘Aguilas’.

Peru’s vital next double date

To a large extent, the Peruvian Selection your pass is played to Qatar 2022 World Cup on the next double date South American Qualifiers. Facing before Colombia visiting and against Ecuador at home, getting six points would be fantastic; but, the most real thing is that they are three units and for this the teacher Ricardo Gareca you will have the best national elements abroad, including Pedro Aquino of America from Mexico.