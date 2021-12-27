Green hydrogen, “country project” – Present – Hybrids and Electric

The Spanish Hydrogen Association (AeH2) has positively valued the approval of the Strategic Project for the Recovery and Economic Transformation (Perte) of Renewable Energies, Renewable Hydrogen and Storage (Erha) and considers that with this initiative renewable hydrogen is elevated to the category of “country project” thanks to its “enormous potentialities”.

The organization stresses that this Perte represents a “great boost” for the development of green hydrogen projects in Spain, given that it is the element that will receive the greatest financial support, with around 1,555 million euros from the Ministry of Ecological Transition and for the Demographic Challenge, an amount that is expected to mobilize another 2,800 million euros in private investment.

In this context, AeH2 highlights that Spain has the “potential and capacity to become the ‘hub’ for generating renewable energy in Europe and, for this, hydrogen technologies are called to play a fundamental role”.

The National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (Pniec) establishes that Spain has the capacity to multiply the installed power of wind and solar energy, as long as it is taken into account that they have to be stored and managed in order to match supply and demand and also that, due to its electrical nature, “have difficulty meeting the needs of all sectors,” the entity points out.

“At this point is where renewable hydrogen becomes of paramount importance, since we can produce all the renewable energy that we are capable of and convert the electricity that we do not use at the same time into hydrogen. And with that hydrogen we can help decarbonize transport, the industry, the energy sector and the residential sector “, explains the president of the Spanish Hydrogen Association, Javier Brey, who participated in the Perte presentation.

In addition to self-sufficiency, Spain has the possibility of exporting hydrogen at a competitive price to northern Europe, making it an “important economic engine”, says Brey.

Added to this is that hydrogen is gaining “greater weight” among new projects in the national energy sector, “which reflects the importance that these technologies have gained in the last two years,” argues AeH2.