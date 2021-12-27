Hatillo Mask Festival keeps the Police in suspense: “This is not the time to be celebrating on public roads”

The Puerto Rico Police remain concerned with the celebration this Tuesday, December 28, of the Hatillo Mask Festival amid the largest increase in COVID-19 cases in Puerto Rico since the pandemic began last year.

According to the most recent report from the Department of Health, the positivity rate on the island is 21.89%.

Although it was considered that the event should not take place, the State Police established a security plan that will begin tonight.

“The festival moves the nine neighborhoods and communities in the area. We have concerns that we raise and we know that the Health Department is taking care of it, ”said Colonel José Rosario Polanco, commander of the Arecibo Police region. “It was recommended that the festival should not be held. The Institute of Culture promised a protocol. In reality, we are concerned that they can comply with that protocol, that everyone is vaccinated, with a negative test and with masks ”.

“The negative test is going to be complex, because there are not enough tests in the laboratories in this area and they have not been achieved,” added the colonel, who this morning had meetings with the uniformed officers and health personnel.

A statement from the José PH Hernández Hatillo Cultural Center, which organizes the event, indicated to the leaders of the groups participating in the celebration that from today, Monday, at 9:00 in the morning, they would be “receiving negative evidence.” .

“Personnel from the Department of Health will be with us observing the process. It is very important to comply with this requirement in order to have the go-ahead. In addition, they will be at different points on December 28 to monitor the activity, we count on your cooperation. The groups that do not comply, we will not be able to give them the number, ”the statement said.

Although Health personnel evaluated that the protocol in the current Executive Order be followed, the Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado, recommended that it be suspended.

“In light of the increase in infections, We recommend that the organizers of the Festival of Masks postpone the event. We need to stop the chains of transmission and for our people to avoid exposure in community activities ”.

The state Police plan contemplates the activation of 375 officers from various units and points on the island. Rosario Polanco pointed out that there will be 27 security posts in different parts of Hatillo, starting with officers from the Traffic Division.

Together with 80 patrols from the Motorized Unit, agents from the Drug, Intelligence, Canine and Tactical Operations Division will establish surveillance points in rural areas of Hatillo and along the route where the parade would move.

“We are going to make the best effort to deal with the public disorder that affects the main highways,” said Rosario Polanco.

For his part, the captain Rafael Asencio, who has worked on the security plan for this event for 25 years, anticipated that the 150 groups participating in the parade will gather over 5,000 people, not counting the public that congregates to see the show.

“The situation is extremely worrying, but we are preparing ourselves,” said Asencio.

“They agreed with Health that the 5,000 or more who participate had to deliver the negative result to the Institute of Culture, but we do not know that this can be done because the laboratories in the north (area) are full,” he added.

Ascencio warned that several roads will be closed to the traffic flow, as the festival progresses.

In the event that the event was suspended for not complying with Health requirements, Colonel Rosario Polanco announced that they would establish a plan to “control any agglomeration tomorrow.” Although it was canceled last year, there were groups that took to the streets, occupying floats and carrying out different interventions.

“If it is still standing, and situations arise of people without masks and without tests, then we are going to try to handle it as best as possible, always ensuring the safety of our officers,” said the Arecibo Area Commander.

“We established a plan that has some resources. We cannot forget that we have some colleagues with COVID and there are offices in isolation, but there will be the resources to ensure public safety ”, he stated.

Against this background, Rosario Polanco made “a call to residents, who know how this happens, to make arrangements in advance, because during festival hours it is a risk to walk (through the streets).”

“The other call is for anyone who intends to go to the festival, to think about it. This is not the time to be celebrating on public roads when we have such a worrying rise in COVID-19, ″ he said. “We call on social conscience to help us protect them and their families.”

The Hatillo Mask Festival was formally organized in the 1970s as part of the celebration of the Day of the Holy Innocents, every December 28. However, its origin dates back to 1823, when immigrants from the Canary Islands dressed up as women and demons to visit the homes of family and friends on horseback to play tricks on them.

Tradition dictates that these masks leave very early in floats, Jeep or on horseback to tour the fields of Hatillo.

According to the acting mayor of Hatillo, Carlos Román, as of today four inspectors from the Department of Health have been posted at the Cultural Center to verify compliance with the established protocol.

He explained that for each float a list of people authorized to be present will be established, after they turn in their negative COVID-19 tests no later than today. He explained that each authorized float will have a visible certificate that will authorize it to enter the urban area, to pass in front of the jury and continue its march to the exit.

“They are not supposed to stop, so there is no crowding. We will be very aware of that, “said Román.

He stressed that “at noon (today) we spoke with the Cultural Center and they told us that everything is still standing.”

“The activity is not organized by the municipality, but we are very aware of the work and we have taken our measures,” he said.

He commented that the Municipal Administration canceled the handicrafts event and other activities related to the festival, while it issued an ordinance to prohibit the sale of alcoholic beverages from 10:00 at night to 6:00 in the morning.

“There is certainly a concern. We will try to maintain order with everyone who has been assigned for these purposes, “he said.