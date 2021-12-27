Healthcare providers will once again collect copayments from prepaid patients | Who will have to pay them from January 1

Hospitals, clinics, sanatoriums, emergency services, geriatrics and other establishments enrolled in the Federation of Health Providers (FAPS) announced that they will charge copayments again to patients of companies of prepaid medicine Y management social works.

The prepaid value for the care will be 9 percent of the value of each benefit that is required by patients and will govern from January 1 next.

The measure will impact the clients of Cemic, Femedica, Galeno, Medife, Swiss Medical, Medicus, Omint, OSDE and Obra Social Luis Pasteur.

The arguments for copayment

The decision to charge the patients a bonus again was made by the health providers after receiving the confirmation by the prepaid that they will not be able to face the increase in the value of the benefits that will be launched as of next year.

This is in addition to the lack of compliance and delays in the costs generated that the prepaid and social management works had with the clinics due to inflation in recent years, according to FAPS through a statement.

The situation “worsens year after year and forces us to make these decisions”, the federation pointed out. The providers work “with regulated incomes that are behind inflation, which generates an economic lag that endangers the sustainability of the system,” he added.

Faced with this context, the federation decided that the affiliates who so far they did not pay for health services start paying copayments equal to 9 percent of the benefit for which they require medical attention.

The sustainability of the system “in danger”

The measure will take effect in hospitals, clinics, sanatoriums, emergency medical services, geriatrics, psychiatric hospitals, dental centers and other establishments.

The economic crisis of recent years generated “an economic lag that endangers the sustainability of the system” and the FAPS found the alternative of returning to the “collection of a co-payment, which will be in charge of each patient from Prepaid and Social Work of Direction”, says the text.

While, providers opened the possibility of demanding new copays to the affiliates of the rest of the funders of the system, the social and provincial union works, to cover the operating costs, if they do not update the benefit values.