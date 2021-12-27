here’s how to get help – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know The New York City Department of Health released the plan Monday to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030.

The plan sets out strategies to reduce new hepatitis C infections by 90%, premature deaths among people with chronic hepatitis B and chronic hepatitis C by 65%, and health inequities related to viral hepatitis.

For more information on Hepatitis B or to find a place that offers low-cost or no-cost Hepatitis B tests, vaccines, or treatment, call 3-1-1 and ask about “Hepatitis B” or visit nyc. gov / health / hepb. For more information on Hepatitis C or to find a place that offers low-cost or no-cost Hepatitis C tests or treatments, call 3-1-1 and ask about “Hepatitis C” or visit nyc.gov/ health / hepc.

The plan establishes a set of strategies that seek to decrease the number of hepatitis C infections, improve the health of people with hepatitis B and C and reduce health inequities related to viral hepatitis infection in the Big Apple.

The viral hepatitis elimination plan is the product of a year-long community planning process during which the Department of Health brought together key stakeholders through the coalition Hep Free NYC, a community coalition of clinical and community health providers, researchers, advocates, and people with lived experience of hepatitis B or C.

The Health Department and community stakeholders developed strategies encompassing systems and policy changes, improved clinical infrastructure, training, community outreach, and stigma-free, culturally and linguistically responsive care. The plan also includes progress indicators based on currently available hepatitis B and C surveillance data and programs.

The goals of the viral hepatitis elimination plan align with global, national and state elimination plans, including the New York State hepatitis C elimination plan published last month, but strategically focus on the needs and specific New York City assets related to hepatitis B and C.

The plan reflects the core value of equity and commitment of the Department of Health to implement anti-racist public health practices. Efforts to eliminate hepatitis B are related to promoting the health of immigrants and refugees, particularly immigrants from Asia and Africa. Language barriers, low health literacy, immigration status, and economic hardship often hamper access to care for these communities in New York City.

While hepatitis C can be cured, many New Yorkers with hepatitis C remain undiagnosed and experience barriers to testing and treatment, leading to suboptimal cure rates and poor health outcomes.

In 2017, more than 300,000 people were estimated to be living with hepatitis B and / or C in New York City. Without care and treatment, a quarter of people with hepatitis B or C can develop severe liver disease, liver cancer, or premature death. It is possible to eliminate hepatitis C through prevention and treatment to cure the infection, and to eliminate inequities in health outcomes among people with hepatitis B through vaccination and support for access to health care.

The Viral Hepatitis Elimination Plan follows the opening of the first publicly recognized Overdose Prevention Centers (OPCs) in New York City. OPCs provide safe places where people who use drugs can receive medical care and be connected to treatment and social services. OPCs and other harm reduction interventions that promote safer practices are key strategies to prevent the spread of HIV and hepatitis.

For more information on Hep Free NYC, a community coalition of clinical and community health providers, researchers, advocates, and people with lived experience of hepatitis B and / or C, or to get involved, visit HepFree.nyc.

“We are proud to join our partners in unveiling this bold plan to improve the health and lives of New Yorkers living with hepatitis and prevent future infections,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi. “Hepatitis is preventable and treatable. We have to do everything we can to reduce inequities and barriers to care.”