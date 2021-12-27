Horoscope: 2022 Predictions for Cancer

June 21 – July 21

The powerful energy of planets like Uranus, Saturn and Pluto have been giving you great experiences or lessons in recent years in everything that relates to the family. 2022 is shaping up to be a year of a lot of movement, of trips and walks. You will do what you couldn’t do in 2021 thanks to the pandemic and other family-related issues. You are of the water element, and 2022 is the year of the Water Tiger. You can open yourself to opportunities that arise and make positive changes for a better future. Lunar eclipses have a lot of effect on you. You will begin to feel its effects days or weeks before they occur. During these periods you will be very sensitive and you must practice prudence, especially in your work environment, with partners, friends and partners. In 2022 you lean towards good causes, to donate and collaborate for a better world.

Money

Saturn has been confronting you with good money management, especially with partners and a partner. In the year 2022 your great lesson of knowing how to invest, save, defend or fight for the money that corresponds to you continues. This is teamwork. Many will take care of pensions, inheritances, retirement funds, and other means of income that belong to you. Your lucky number is 1 and its combinations: 10, 37, 28

Health

You need to take care of your weight and general health. Part of your physical ills are caused by your state of mind. Pay attention to your stomach and breasts. Preventive exams are important. 2022 is an excellent year to continue disciplined with routines or treatments that help you feel and look good.

Love

The year 2022 is perfect for you to travel, visit new places or do local tourism. And what better than to do it accompanied by your partner or special person. These getaways or vacations will be very favorable for both of you. If you are single, go alone as good company will appear. Uranus will connect you with very fun people and enhance your social life.

Tarot Card 2022