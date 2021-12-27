How can I block applications on my cell phone? Free options

Editorial Mediotiempo

Sometimes we need to block apps for guarantee our privacy when we lend our cell phone to a relative, a child or a friend. Fortunately, there is a wide variety of options that help you keep your information safe.

Whatever the reason you want to keep files like photos, videos, messages, account numbers or shopping apps private, there are platforms that establish a lock similar to the home screen so that no one else can access them.

Here is a list of the Most used and downloaded lock apps on Android that allow you to put a password to the apps you want and give you the option to put a PIN, a pattern, fingerprint or facial recognition.

Apps to block apps

AppLock

Android system

Downloads: More than 100 million

Rating: 4.2

Free: Yes

Is the most downloaded app of its kind, since it allows you lock with PIN or pattern applications for messages, contacts, Gmail, Facebook, Instagram, photo gallery, settings, calls, among others. Similarly allows you to select photos and make them disappear from your gallery.

App Lock

Android system

Downloads: More than 5 million

Rating: 4.9

Free: Yes

It has become a favorite because allows you to block the apps you want with your fingerprint, something that cannot be done with AppLock. In addition to giving the option of take photo of intruders who try to enter your cell phone without authorization.

AppLock – Lock apps & Password

Android system

Downloads: More than 50 million

Rating: 4.8

Free: Yes

It is one of the most downloaded since it has many options to block apps, just like it lets you buy different themes to customize the lock screen.

How to block apps on iPhone?

Because there are not many recommended applications to block apps on iOS, the system gives us some native options to disappear apps from the home screen or to simulate a crash.

Hide apps temporarily

With the following steps you can make some applications disappear from the home screen:

Go to Settings and tap Screen Time. Touch Content & Privacy Restrictions. Enter the Screen Time code. Tap Allowed apps. Select the apps you want to activate.

Simulate a screen lock