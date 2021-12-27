How can I recycle the Christmas tree in NYC? – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know The New York City Department of Sanitation announced the dates for its annual curbside Christmas tree pickup. Residents should take the Christmas trees out onto the sidewalk starting Thursday, Jan.6, 2021, through Saturday, Jan.15, weather permitting, the agency said.

On the other hand, NYC Parks organizes Mulchfest 2022 and its 26th edition will be from December 26 to January 9. Check the NYC Parks website for the closest location.

For more information on collecting and recycling Christmas trees or MulchFest, visit www.nyc.gov/dsny, www.nyc.gov/parks or call 3-1-1.

The department collects Christmas trees in separate tree trucks, so residents will see that their trash, recycling, and trees will be collected at different times and in different trucks.

Residents should remove all decorations, stands, lights, and any objects from the tree before taking it out to the sidewalk for collection. The agency asks that the trees not be wrapped in plastic bags.

After being collected, the Christmas trees will be shredded, mixed with leaves, and recycled into compost for the city’s parks, institutions and community gardens. The Department can collect more than 200,000 Christmas trees to “cycle trees” each year.

Mulchfest 2022

On the other hand, NYC Parks organizes Mulchfest 2022 and its 26th edition will be from December 26 to January 9. With 73 total delivery sites (34 are chipping sites) across the five boroughs, New Yorkers will be able to leave the trees behind which are then shredded and recycled. Mulch is used to nurture the city’s trees and plants, making New York even greener.

Trees can be dropped off in their assigned spots, Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm Check the NYC Parks website for the closest location. (Some locations are delivery only). Organizers say more than 29,000 trees were recycled last year.

ARTIFICIAL CHRISTMAS TREES

Those who need to get rid of artificial Christmas trees, which are mostly plastic and metal, should consider selling or donating them. Donation opportunities can be found at nyc.gov/donate. Otherwise, if possible, disassemble your tree to recycle the base and trunk of metal, glass, plastic, and cardboard. Remove all lights, decorations, and tinsel before placing them on the sidewalk.

