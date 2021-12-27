How does the synchronization work? – FayerWayer

Since things that were done on the mobile device could be mirrored on the PC, many users fully embraced Google products.

Among those products is Google Chrome, which transfers all browsing data between cell phones and PCs.

Among this synchronization is the possibility “to use your Chrome history to offer you a personalized experience in other Google products”.

How to sync a Google Chrome account?

From Google Chrome points out the following step by step:

On your computer, open Chrome.

In the upper right corner, click Profile Profile.

Access your Google Account.

If you want to sync your information across all devices, click Activate synchronization.

From a mobile device the step by step is as follows:

On your Android phone or tablet, open the Chrome Chrome app.

To the right of the address bar, tap More then Settings and then Turn on syncing.

Select the account you want to use.

If you want to activate syncing, press Yes I accept.

Turn off sync

Pc

On your computer, open Chrome.

In the top right, click Profile> Sync On.

Click Deactivate.

Smartphone