How much did the major cryptocurrencies cost exactly a year ago and how much do they cost now?

During the last twelve months, the crypto market has tripled, with bitcoin, ethereum and BNB being the assets that have appreciated the most.

The crypto market has more than tripled in a year, reaching more than 2.4 trillion dollars today, when on December 27, 2020 it represented only around 712,957 million dollars, according to data from the CoinMarketCap platform.

In that context, bitcoin is the cryptocurrency that has appreciated the most, with a market capitalization of more than 969,000 million dollars, reaching a price of around $ 51,300 unit.

The second cryptocurrency The fastest growing is Ethereum, with a market capitalization of more than $ 487,460 million and a price of approximately $ 4,090 per unit. CoinMarketCap data shows that Binance Coin (BNB) is the third largest cryptoasset, with a market capitalization of $ 92,153 million.

During 2021, these and other cryptocurrencies have experienced large variations in its value, especially bitcoin, which last November 10 reached its all-time high with more than 69,000 dollars, to later suffer a fall.

