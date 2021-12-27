How much does it cost to stay at Mansión Solís, Marco Antonio Solís’s hotel in Mexico?

The mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis The 61-year-old is one of the Mexican artists with the greatest international exposure and despite having more than four decades of musical career, he continues to work with his band called “Los Bukis” that in 2021 managed to have their most profitable tour.

Marco Antonio Solis. Source: Terra file

Marco Antonio Solis It is not a rage only for its music but also for its appearance on social networks where it accumulates more than two million followers from all latitudes. His youngest daughters Marla and Alison product of his relationship with his current wife Christian solis they are going the same way.

Related news

Marco Antonio Solís and his current wife. Source: instagram @

marcoantoniosolis_oficial

But as if all this were not enough, Marco Antonio Solis He has a new way of making a profit and it is through the hotel he installed in his hometown of Michoacán, precisely located on Aqueduct Chapultepec Norte avenue, in Morelia. This site opened in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic and it did very well.

Hotel’s pool. Source: Twitter @ShowmundialShow

Was the same Marco Antonio Solis who said on his Twitter account that the hotel is doing very well. “The Hotel @ MansionSolis turned ONE YEAR and with it dreams and goals are fulfilled and materialize. It was a very special night, full of joyful smiles and very pleasant moments. Thank you all for your love for this venue,” wrote the singer.

The car in the hotel. Source: Twitter @ShowmundialShow

The truth is that the hotel It has all kinds of services and amenities, the values ​​of the rooms range from 23 thousand Mexican pesos to 4 thousand 379 pesos. The hotel has an outdoor pool, a fountain shaped like a musical note, a gym, a restaurant and a vintage car with his face on it.