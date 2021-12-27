How to hide Instagram photos without deleting them from your profile: step by step

If this is your case, it will touch you hide a bunch of publications to transform your profile. And this is what we are going to explain in detail below

You are not and will not be the first to start an Instagram account when I was in school, and now, after many years, knowledge and experiences, you have been forced to turn your Instagram account into a professional profile . Setting up a business or personal brand is not something that is done overnight. In most cases, you go into business when you already have some experience, or at least you already have some confidence that it will do well. That is why it is not unreasonable that you personal account ends up transformed into something serious, qualified and professional . Or even become one of the main assets of your company.

How to hide your posts without deleting them

If you want to give a cleaning your Instagram account, but you do not want to lose the memories of your profile, be it photos, tags, comments and others, Instagram has been allowing you for quite some time hide these photos and videos without that you are forced to delete posts. The steps you have to do are the following:

Open the instagram app on your mobile. It doesn’t matter if you use an iPhone or an Android device. Go to your image icon profile, located in the lower right corner of the application interface. There you will see your profile data and your most recent publications, accompanied by the line of featured stories that it shows to your audience. Browse until you find the post you want to hide to your followers. Enter within said publication. Now, three vertical dots will appear in the upper right corner. If we click, we will get a contextual menu with several options that we can apply to the image, reel or video. Within this menu click on “archive”. The post will automatically disappear from your public feed. Can go through the same process with your featured stories. If you are no longer interested in showing the public a specific story, enter one of those publications, go to the contextual menu using the corner menu and again, click on archive.

How to view your archived content on Instagram

Carrying out the previous process, we have achieved hide some of our personal posts (and even old photos that already give us a little embarrassment). To see the new feed private from our Instagram account, we will have to go to archive, which is where all the publications that we have hidden from our followers are stored. If you want to see all the content you have

hidden, I’ll have to do the Next steps:

Go back to your profile from Instagram by clicking on the thumbnail of your avatar in the lower right corner of the app. Locate the hamburger menu, which is in the upper right corner of the interface. It will open a new drop down and you will have to click on the second option, which is called “Archive”. At the top of the interface, you will be able to choose between viewing the archive of stories, the archive of publications and the archive of Live Videos. You will have to select the option you prefer. Once checked, you will see three tabs different. In the first of all we can see the publications we have archived . If they are few, it will be easy to find them, so you will not need to use the other two.

. If they are few, it will be easy to find them, so you will not need to use the other two. However, if your account is very large, it will be interesting to use the two remaining tabs. In the central tab you will be able to find the publication using the original date you submitted the content to Instagram. This will be very useful if, for example, you manage a successful brand on that social network. The last tab has the miniature of a Map, and it will allow you to find your photos, stories and videos based on theto the location where you made those postss. Most users will not find this function particularly useful, but if you travel a lot around the world, this is probably the tab that you use the most of the three, and not another.

How to retrieve archived posts

Lastly, you can rretrieve any post that you regret having archived, or that you want to make visible again for whatever reason. The steps you have to do are as follows: