How to see your WhatsApp Wrapped with the emojis you have used the most, the number of messages in a chat and more

Spotify Wrapped is a thing of the past: now you can see a summary of your chats with other people thanks to WhatsApp Wrapped.

The Spotify Wrapped trend has gradually spread to other platforms and applications, such as Google Photos, Apple Music or … WhatsApp.

Although the most used instant messaging application in the world does not include the option to view a summary of statistics In the style of Spotify, a group of developers from the University of Toronto has created the WhatsApp Wrapped, giving WhatsApp users the option to check out some interesting stats of their conversations, like the total number of messages sent, the most used emojis, the most repeated words, the time of day that has been talked the most or the person who has sent the most messages.

So you can create your own WhatsApp Wrapped

The tool to create your own WhatsApp Wrapped is free. Although it is not integrated into the messaging application itself, you will only have to access the tool’s website through any browser to be able to use it.

In this case, you can also create a summary of your conversation with another person. You can create as many summaries as you want, but you must do it individually with each chat.

That being said, in order to create your WhatsApp Wrapped, these are the steps you must follow:

Go to WhatsApp and open the conversation you want to see a summary of. Tap on the menu icon in the upper right corner. Then, tap on “More”. Choose the option “Export chat”, and tap on “No files”. Finally, choose where you want to save the chat .txt file (you can save it to Google Drive for quick access later). Now, open the WhatsApp Wrapped page and tap on the box with the text “Browse Files”. Select the text file of the conversation that you exported in the previous step. Tap on “Submit” and wait for the process to finish.

That’s it. Once finished, you will see a statistics panel with interesting information about your conversation, and you can easily share this panel if you take a screenshot or save it in your gallery

It is worth noting that, despite having to share the history of a chat with the tool, its creators assure us that it is a totally safe process, since at no time is the information stored, but the data is processed and sent back to the local storage of the browser. For the avoidance of doubt, its creators have released the project code, so that anyone can access and review it

