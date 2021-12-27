The Mexican coach leads Deportivo Malacateco to play the grand final of the 2021 Apertura Tournament

SACATEPÉQUEZ – When the Mexican coach Roberto Hernandez assumed, Deportivo Malacateco he had not won in the first five days of the championship, which led to the departure of Argentine strategist Matías Tatangelo. Now the Bulls are on the verge of playing their second final in history.

Hernández, 54, has his first experience in soccer in Guatemala. In fact, his records show that he had never left his native country to direct and only 180 minutes separate him from being filled with glory. Ñ

“I am very happy, very excited because it is the first tournament. I didn’t even know Guatemalan soccer, to be honest, and little by little we understood it, the boys also understood the football idea very quickly, fortunately it reaches us and now we savor the honeys of being in a final “, he told ESPN Digital At the end of the game, Malacateco drew 1-1 with Antigua GFC, the leader of the general classification, to stay with the pass with a 3-1 aggregate.

Hernández Ayala appreciated the work of his team, especially because he eliminated a favorite to the title. “We face the most regular rival of the tournament, the team that has any number of goals scored, it was very difficult to score a goal too. Fortunately we were able to make two of them at home and now the game was very balanced (in goal actions), they had much more time on the ball, more volume of play, but we had two and we scored one ”, he analyzed.

“It was the game we expected. We have a tool to see the rivals and that makes it easier for us to analyze them. It has worked for us so far and hopefully it will work for another week. The only advantage could be that it is closed to visit. Communications brings emotional wear and tear, Municipal does not. We will have to wait until tomorrow, but either of the two will be very complicated, “he said about the possible rival in the grand final.

Of course, he recognizes that “to be a champion you have to beat whoever you are, in the series you cannot choose. The previous one we tied – they went through better position in the table – and we won it. We are calm, confident (in a good way) and very grateful for the effort and determination of the boys ”.