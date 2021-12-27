India prohibits Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity from receiving foreign funds

The Indian Ministry of the Interior has prohibited the Missionaries of Charity, founded by Mother Teresa of Calcutta, from receiving foreign funds for failing to meet certain requirements.

In a statement issued this Monday, the Indian Ministry of the Interior has specified that it rejected the request for renewal of the license to continue obtaining foreign funds under the Foreign Contributions Regulation Law, a decision that was taken on Saturday.

In the same way, it has specified that the organization has not received any request for a review of this refusal, according to the Indian newspaper ‘The Hindu’.

The registration of Missionaries of Charity under the legislation will be in effect until December 31. The Ministry of the Interior of the Asian country has specified that it has not frozen any bank account of the organization, but that Missionaries of Charity has issued a request to the National Bank of India for their accounts to be frozen.

Missionaries of Charity is a religious congregation founded by Saint Teresa of Calcutta in 1950. It is made up of two branches: the active and the contemplative, with perpetual vows of chastity, poverty, obedience and service “with all the heart and free to the poorest. from among the poor, “according to his website.