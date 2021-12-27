iPhone lets you scan the router’s QR code to connect to a Wi-Fi network

IPhone has a very useful feature when it comes to connecting to a new wireless network. Just use the iPhone camera and focus on the QR that many routers have today, to connect to the Wi-Fi network without entering your password. An additional way to share the router password with your friends from the iPhone. Let’s see how to do it.



Connect to a Wi-Fi network with an iPhone and a QR code

Apple wanted to further simplify connections to Wi-Fi networks. Now we can connect to a Wi-Fi network from the iPhone just by scanning the router’s QR code. When doing it with the camera, it will show us a notification informing us that it has detected a Wi-Fi network, by clicking on it we will connect automatically.

We won’t have to do anything else. The iPhone will find the name of the network and enter the password automatically, without you having to do anything. No more entering endless passwords with their symbols, capital letters and numbers.

It’s a perfect way to help us connect to networks of family and friends in the blink of an eye. And so it will be easier for them to have a Wi-Fi network to avoid consuming their data rate when they are in our house.

How to create a QR code to quickly access our Wi-Fi network





Today, all modern routers have for years a QR code to quickly connect to your Wi-Fi network from your iPhone. If your model does not have it or you have changed the SSID of your network (something highly recommended from a security point of view), you can create a specific QR code by following these steps:

Access the QiFi internet service.

Copy the SSID that appears on the sticker of your router and paste it in the SSID field.

Check the Hidden box if your Wi-Fi network is hidden.

Choose the type of encryption the network has.

Enter the password in the Key field.

Press Generate and save the generated code to print it.

With this done, you no longer have to spell or share your Wi-Fi network password every time a guest wants to enter it. Much more comfortable.