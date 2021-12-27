Izabel Goulart did yoga in Saint Barth, Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard took their baby for a walk in New York: celebrities in one click

In addition, Goldie Hawn shared a day of shopping, and Kate Hudson and Nacho Figueras posed with a horse at a polo event in Aspen
Mega top event. Kate Hudson and Nacho Figueras posed with a horse at an exclusive polo tournament in Aspen. The American actress and the Argentine polo player were present at the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship (Photos: The Grosby Group)
While enjoying their holidays in Saint Barth, Izabel Goulart and Kevin Trapp took the opportunity to practice yoga on the paradisiacal beaches of the French island. And they posed for a renowned photographer, who was in charge of the production
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard set a trend with their look: the couple went for a walk through the streets of New York with their baby and their dog and both were combined by wearing a jacket of the same color
Romantic vacation. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez enjoyed a few days off on the paradisiacal beaches of Saint Barth, where they traveled to celebrate Christmas. They were photographed during a daily walk
Lucy Hale wore a casual look during a walk through the streets of West Hollywood: she wore purple leggings that she combined with her printed jacket in the same color. She completed her outfit with a white T-shirt, sports shoes, brown wallet and sunglasses.
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in Aspen, where they traveled to celebrate Christmas. Both faced the cold with faux fur and feather jackets. She also wore black leggings and he opted for red pants
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler were photographed when they arrived at the airport to leave Los Angeles and take a flight with an uncertain destination by the local press. Both realized that they were mobilizing separately, avoiding being portrayed together.
Family shopping day. Goldie Hawn and her daughter-in-law, Erinn Bartlett, took advantage of their Aspen vacation to go shopping. Both faced the cold with down jackets and synthetic leather
Hailey Bieber was photographed on a renowned shopping trip in Beverly Hills, where she lives with her husband, Justin Bieber and where they celebrated Christmas. The model wore a light jean, white T-shirt, leather jacket, sunglasses and a cap, accessories that she used trying to go unnoticed
Guillermo del Toro was photographed during a family outing in a shopping mall after celebrating Christmas in Los Angeles (Photos: The Grosby Group)
