Jean-Marc Vallée, director of “Big little lies” and “Dallas Buyers Club” died suddenly

He was 58 years old and in his cabin on the outskirts of Quebec City, Canada, where he was spending the Christmas weekend

Izabel Goulart did yoga in Saint Barth, Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard took their baby for a walk in New York: celebrities in one click

In addition, Goldie Hawn shared a day of shopping, and Kate Hudson and Nacho Figueras posed with a horse at a polo event in Aspen

From flying cars to the Qatar final: all the Simpsons predictions for 2022

Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie have several surprises in store for us next year, so go preparing your bets because we could see the United States disarmed, digital food, among other theories.

Belinda in the spotlight: SAT revealed debt for more than 7 million pesos in tax credit

Fabiola García López, representative of the majority of the workers of Belinda Peregrin Schull, must appear before a judge as a third party interested in cases of payment of profits and the collection of a tax credit

25 years after the death of Cristina Lemercier: an unexpected tragedy that shook the country and left more doubts than certainties

On December 27, 1996, the actress and host, the protagonist of the unforgettable program Señorita maestra, died of a shot to the temple. At that time it was speculated that it could have been an accident, a homicide or a suicide

