Jaime Lozano sends a strong message to the fans of Mexico and surprises Gerardo Martino

While waiting to define his future as a coach, Jaime Lozano referred to the role of Gerardo Martino in the Mexico National Team and sent a harsh message to the Aztec fans.

December 26, 2021 12:28 pm

Jaime Lozano keeps a series of institutions in suspense that are waiting for him to make his final decision to take over his professional future, but he ended up sending a strong message about the role of Gerardo Martino in the Mexico National Team with a view to participating in the Cup. Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Mexican strategist ended up leaving the career as coach of Chivas de Guadalajara after Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez ratified Marcelo Míchel Leaño as coach. In addition, the Houston Dynamo and the Japan National Team are also in his orbit to sign him.

However, in the last hours he surprised in the last hours before the participation of the tricolor selected in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers that will be played at the end of January and the beginning of February.

“I know how the structure is, I had to be inside and what they are doing is fabulous and I am very grateful and affectionate to Gerardo Martino, and he is a great coach, who has a long journey and has done things quite well and I am convinced that it will be Mexico’s best participation in World Cups away from home “, he assured the record medium.

“It is the moment, it is now because of that experience of the players who have already lived many World Cups and these others that bring hope and hunger, for me those groups are the best, in which you have both sides, that group management of those of upstairs and that wanting to eat all of the young people. For me from where you see it, they have a great technical director on top of it, everything is going to turn out very well, “he added.

Finally, he concluded: “All (the players) are very good, that’s why they are in the National Team. Watching the games and sometimes training sessions with Gerardo Martino, they have everything and it’s like the perfect combination of a very good generation that has managed to get along very well. Gerardo Martino, who come with an important process, who are referents and players of great weight in their clubs, those who are in Europe, some more who will surely go there ”.