Javier Pérez Teuffer criticizes the Club América board of directors for their signings

The America club It has been one of the Liga MX teams that has historically been characterized by bringing in players of great international prestige. Some of them proved that it was really worth investing large amounts of money to bring them, while others were risky bets that did not pay off at all in the end.

One of the directors who managed to bring a reinforcement of the so-called ‘Bomba’, was the ex-president of the America club, Javier Pérez Teuffer, which not only signed the Chilean forward Ivan ZamoranoIf not, it also managed to break the 13-year drought within the institution. Therefore, he is remembered as one of the most important presidents in modern history within the Coapa group.

At present it seems that the possibility of signing a footballer of that level is completely non-existent, since the transfer policy of the America club at the moment, it is undoubtedly much more precarious. Santiago Banos He has maintained his position so far, despite his questionable results, especially for keeping the institution’s finances healthy, since it is not usually invested as before in reinforcements.

The same Pérez Teuffer in a recent interview explained what his method was to be able to get the signings that are needed to be able to form a high-quality squad. He also pointed out the possible causes that the reinforcements of the America clubhave declined significantly in recent years.

I think it is a question of budgets and also that they are giving continuity to the project. But the board must study international football more, know when the contracts of the players who are not likely to be rehired expire; It is a market that we had previously won, but that little by little we the Americans have been winning “

Pérez Teuffer points out what the América board of directors is doing wrong

The ex-director of the Eagles knows that currently there are better tools for the search for footballers, but he is clear that the current directive has not done its job and has been led more by the promoters. In this way the reinforcements come out at a much higher cost and the quality of the players is not always the best.

It is more complicated, but now there is greater access to information and you must study the contracts of those players, that is the job of the board to put the promoters aside and go direct “

Undoubtedly some very interesting words from this former Azulcrema president, who undoubtedly paid good dividends in his time for the Coapa team. Let’s hope that the current board of directors can finally deliver the expected results and that we will soon see a much more competitive American squad.