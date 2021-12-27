Jealous? LeBron James hits Curry’s Warriors and Chris Paul’s Suns to defend his Lakers

LeBron James is not happy with the situation of the Lakers in the NBA and decides to talk about Curry’s Warriors and Chis Paul’s Suns.

Who would have said before starting the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA), that Los angeles lakers they would be with negative record after the game of Christmas? Well, that’s why it’s surprising to see them with a 16-18 mark.

They are seventh in the Western Conference and its problems are many. On the court, no player helps a Lebron James which is the only one performing consistently. On top of that, they have been plagued with injuries like that of Anthony Davis and situations regarding COVID-19.

With regard to the latter, it is a trend that has been seen throughout the league, and that has not affected only the Lakers. LeBron James knows this very well, and when he spoke of the challenges of completing equipment and the difficulties that it brings, he included everyone but Golden state warriors Y Phoenix suns. He’s jealous?

LeBron James talks Warriors and Suns

“Nobody will feel bad about our record. Nobody will feel bad for us. Everybody except, I think, Golden State and Phoenix, they all have players out“, LeBron declared at the press conference after the Christmas loss to Brooklyn nets.

However, this statement by James is not entirely true. The team of Stephen Curry has had several casualties in the season due to COVID-19, in addition to waiting for the return of Klay thompson Y James Wiseman They didn’t even debut in 2021.