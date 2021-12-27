Joaquín Montecinos paralyzes Argentina and Mexico with his final decision

The Chilean star Joaquín Montecinos is in the view of clubs in Argentina and Mexico and his father revealed the options he manages.

Joaquín Montecinos managed to culminate a positive participation with Audax Italiano in the last season of the Chilean League, where he gained a positive reputation and that earned him the interest of clubs in Argentina and Mexico.

The footballer summoned to the previous friendlies with the team of The Red Against Mexico and El Salvador, he managed to show himself internationally, waiting to be one of the stars for the following seasons.

However, he is also in the final analysis to decide which league he will choose to continue his career as a footballer, an issue that keeps him concerned, according to his father in the press.

“He has chances that are really clear, it’s super clear that they want him. In Europe there are two chances, but those are a little more distant because today the market is half stopped there, there are many possibilities in Mexico as well, ”said Cristiano Montecinos for the Chilean frequency Expreso FM.

Given this, Cristian revealed what his wish is for him to continue his career: “If he has to take the step, let him do it in Argentina as many do. It is an important step because soccer, the game and the competition in Argentina is strong, there you go with an important measure ”.

In Argentina, he has the interest of Racing Club to be part of the squad that Fernando Gago trains, while from Mexico various clubs showed their interest in signing him such as Santos Laguna, Puebla, Necaxa, Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul.